Extensive damage has been caused to a car targeted in a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards in the early hours.

The vehicle was found on fire at Ballyreagh Way at about 1.20am on Friday.

Police and firefighters attended the scene and established a window had been smashed and the petrol bomb thrown inside the car, setting it alight.

PSNI Inspector Ray Shaw said: “We are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack, and we are appealing to anyone with information which may assist our investigation to call us on 101.”