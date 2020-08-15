Sixty-five people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health has updated its figures on testing, after a period of not providing updates during the weekend. It follows an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the region.

There have now been a total of 6,364 positive Covid-19 cases - including 139 cases in the past two days.

In the past seven days, 289 people tested positive. The most cases have been reported in Mid and East Antrim (75), Belfast (61) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (50).

There has been no update on the death toll on Saturday. On Friday it was confirmed that a 32-year-old Romanian woman from Ballymena had died from Covid-19.