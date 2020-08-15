Derry GAA has paid tribute to a local businessman who died following a road crash in Draperstown on Friday afternoon.

Hugh McWilliams, was managing director of H&A Mechanical Services, a heating and plumbing company in Draperstown. He was aged in his 60s and was from the area.

Following the news of his death, Derry GAA said they have postponed all senior club championship fixtures due to take place in the county this weekend as a mark of respect.

“Hugh was a giant of generosity. He was unstinting in his support for county, club and community,” a statement on Facebook said.

“The GAA was a way of life for Hugh and his untimely death will be a shock across the county.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne, his family and everyone at the Ballinascreen club at this time”.