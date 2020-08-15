Staff at a service station on the Antrim Road in north Belfast have been left traumatised after a man armed with a knife robbed the premises on Friday.

The two staff members were approached by the man at around 10pm, who demanded they open the till.

They tried to escape, but the man grabbed one of them by the arm, leaving red marks to her wrist.

They both managed to escape and the suspect remained in the shop, where he stole a sum of cash before leaving.

Police say both members of staff have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal.

Anyone who saw the male suspect involved in the incident is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2275 14/08/20, or submit a report using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.