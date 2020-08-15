Memorials have taken place in Northern Ireland to remember the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the day Japan surrendered on the 15 August 1945, which in effect ended the Second World War.

To mark the day, the Red Arrows provided a colourful spectacle in the Belfast sky as part of a series of flypasts on Saturday.

Earlier a two-minute silence and commemoration event was held at Belfast City Hall. The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Frank McCoubrey led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in the City Hall's grounds.

"We're in difficult times at the minute, you know there wasn't very many people here, but I think it's very important that we came out and remembered those who sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom," he said. "I was very honoured as always, and it's very important as the first citizen that I play a role here in commemorating anniversaries such as this. "

In Co Fermanagh, a piper played in front of Enniskillen Castle at dawn ahead of a service in the grounds of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Six Second World War veterans were invited to the event, including 100-year-old Burma Star recipient Thomas McBrien.

The service involved a flypast by a US Navy aircraft. Unfortunately, the clouds prevented anyone getting a clear view of the Poseidon P-8 aircraft as it passed.

First Minister Arlene Foster was among those who addressed the event in the heart of her own constituency.

Victory over Japan Day signalled has also been commemorated in the rest of the UK with a series of events honouring those who fought in the Far East.

The Royal Family have marked the anniversary, with gestures including the Prince of Wales reading an extract from the diary of his grandfather King George VI from the time and a special message from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh thanking all those who fought during the war.