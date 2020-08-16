The Department of Health has confirmed 27 new positive Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The department is updating its figures on testing on its dashboard at the weekend again, after an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the region.

There were 65 new cases confirmed on Saturday. The number of positive cases confirmed so far in Northern Ireland is now at 6,391.

In the past seven days, 288 people tested positive. The most cases have been reported in Mid and East Antrim (74), Belfast (60) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (48).

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the upsurge in cases there is "deeply concerning".

There were 200 new cases recorded in the country on Saturday – the highest daily rise since the start of May.