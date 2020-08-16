Belfast’s Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan are eyeing up World Title showdowns after both claimed stoppage victories at York Hall in London on Saturday night.Frampton stopped Scotland’s Darren Trayor in the seventh round and although he admitted being “far from my best” his lethal body shots were too much for Traynor.

Frampton will face Jamel Herring next for his WBO super-featherweight belt in November if the latter wins his title defence against Jonathan Oquendo on 5 September.

Frampton and Herring were due to meet in Belfast in June for the title but the bout fell victim to coronavirus.Herring tweeted Frampton after the fight with a video message to say “That’s what I’m talking about Jackal, I’m gonna see you soon Carl!”Michael Conlan’s trainer Adam Booth believes he is ready for a World Title right “now” after his 10th round stoppage over former European Champion and world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht.Featherweight Conlan took his undefeated tally to 14 wins as a professional and will now move down to super-bantamweight to potentially chase the WBO title.He and his team believe he will become World Champion in 2021.