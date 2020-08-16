A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at West Strand Beach in Portrush, Co Antrim.

The incident happened at the harbour end of the beach on Saturday. A man was treated for injuries to his arm that are not believed to be life-threatening. The defendant is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and three counts of criminal damage. A 20-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.