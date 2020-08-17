A total of 39 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The latest data from the department shows that 2,425 people were tested during that time.

In the last seven days, 302 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The official death toll, according to the department’s data which relates largely to hospital settings, remains at 558 following the death of a 32-year-old woman in Ballymena last week.

In the last seven days, the Mid and East Antrim area has seen the largest number of positive tests with 73.

Belfast has seen 71 positive tests during that same period, followed by Antrim and Newtownabbey with 41.

The Fermanagh and Omagh area has fared best with only two positive results in the last seven days, while Derry City and Strabane has had seven cases.

There have been two people in Northern Ireland admitted to hospital with Covid-19, but none currently requiring intensive care or a ventilator.

There are currently four confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in care homes and six suspected outbreaks.

There have been 178 now closed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland.