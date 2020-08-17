GSCE students in Northern Ireland will be awarded the grades predicted by their teachers, the education minister has announced.

Just days before the results are published on Thursday, Peter Weir has scrapped a plan that would have had grades calculated using a mathematical model that took into account the past performance of schools.

The major policy shift comes amid a raging controversy in Northern Ireland about the system used to allocate A-level grades.

The move affects grades issued by Northern Ireland exams body, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment.

CCEA accounts for 97% of all GCSEs taken in the region.

Students who were due to sit GCSEs set by awarding bodies in England or Wales will still be graded according to the approach taken by those organisations.

"All of our young people have shown incredible resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," Peter Weir said on Monday.

"I hope that our GCSE pupils will now move forward confidently to their next step in education, employment or training with the qualifications that teachers or lecturers have judged were deserved."

A statement from CCEA said: "CCEA welcomes the education minister’s decision following advice given regarding summer 2020 GCSE awards.

"These will now be based solely on the centre assessment grades provided by schools and colleges.

"We will work immediately to implement this decision, with GCSE results published on Thursday 20 August 2020."

Meanwhile, the Assembly is set to be recalled from summer recess to debate the furore caused by the standardisation formula used for A-levels.

Mr Weir has so far resisted calls to void the disputed results generated by the A-level algorithm and replace them with teacher predictions.