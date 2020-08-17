David Healy is backing the new signings to his Linfield squad to shine on the big stage when they take on Legia Warsaw in Poland in their Champions League game.

The Blues received a “bye” into the first qualifying round after their preliminary round opponents, FC Drita of Kosovo, were forced out of their scheduled game in Nyon in Switzerland by coronavirus.

The whole Drita squad was put in quarantine by Swiss health authorities after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

That game should have gone ahead last Tuesday, but instead Linfield returned home.

And in order to prepare for what lay ahead, they took on Stoke City at Windsor Park in a weekend friendly – with their opponents, of course, led by a familiar face in former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

And he made it a winning return, with his side taking the 1-0 victory over hosts Linfield.

Video report by UTV Sports Correspondent Ruth Gorman

However, Healy remained positive about his side’s prospects when they take on Legia Warsaw on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been impressed since the day they walked in,” he said of his new signings.

“And last week, being away for the five days gave them the opportunity to be around the players that have been here and gave me the opportunity to sort of sit down with one or two of them.”

A win against Legia Warsaw would see Linfield’s Champions League journey continue, while defeat would see them enter the draw for the Europa League.