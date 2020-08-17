Video: Health Minister Robin Swann talks to UTV’s Sharon O’Neill

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has warned that what happens next in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is in the public’s hands, adding that a return to lockdown cannot be ruled out.

“I think it’s a matter of looking now at the number of positive cases that we have and really emphasise to the people of Northern Ireland - this is in your hands,” Mr Swann told UTV.

“This where you can help us, you can help the NHS.”

In the last seven days, 302 people have tested positive for Covid-19 – 39 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

Mr Swann outlined how more testing and contact tracing was identifying more cases and their location, but he stressed that it was important to “break the chains of infection”.

He acknowledged that if a “tipping point” was reached, the restrictions in place – which have been significantly eased – would have to be re-examined.

“That’s where we as an Executive have to look at stepping back some of the relaxations that we have made in the past number of months,” the Health Minister said.

“And I think that is where we are coming to very, very quickly.”

Mr Swann said he would rather not reach that point, but that he may have to consider things like the number of people allowed to visit each other indoors, the size of gatherings, where and when people can travel.

I’d rather not go there, but when we start to see the increases in the figures of contamination and positive cases that we’re actually seeing now, it’s something that we are actively considering.

The Health Minister also warned that localised lockdowns may not be viable in Northern Ireland, given its small size as a region.

That may force an examination of the possibility of sectoral lockdowns instead of geographical ones.

But that would bring its own not insignificant problems.

“That’s a place I really don’t want to go,” Mr Swann said.

“Because if we’re having to look at certain industries, certain provisions, again about closing those down, it has a negative impact and it has a large impact on quality of life in Northern Ireland.”

Don’t be so ignorant and don’t be so arrogant that you honestly think in your personal own belief that you will not have an effect on somebody else.

Mr Swann insisted that, if things continue the way they are going, “we will be going into lockdown again” and that the coming days and weeks are critical.

For those not adhering to restrictions already in place, he added: “Don’t be so selfish.”

Reiterating the advice to wash hands, keep your distance and wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces, Mr Swann said: “It’s still at that dangerous point, but we have, at this minute in time, the ability to bring it back under control.

“And that’s what I’m asking people – please get back to those simple, basic measures. The ones that got us to where we were two weeks ago.”