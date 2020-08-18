A Belfast-born priest, who serves in the US, is presumed dead after a boat capsized in Detroit, Michigan.

Father Stephen Rooney, 66, has been a pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton for the past five years.

He previously studied at Holy Cross Catholic Church in north Belfast, before joining the redemptorists at Clonard Monastery in west Belfast for three years in the mid 70s.

The incident happened near Grosse Ile on Sunday evening - a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada.In a statement, St Joseph's said: "It is with great sadness that we share that Father Stephen Rooney, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Trenton, is missing with long-time parishioner Robert Chiles, after a boat capsized yesterday evening in the Detroit River, off Stoney Island.

"Several others were rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan nearby.

"Let us unite in prayer for the missing, for the rescued, and for first responders searching the waters today."

The Grosse Ile Police Department say it is "very unusual" for a 39-foot boat to capsize.

They believe it may have made a quick turn and hit a wake or rock ledge, causing the boat to topple.

Lieutenant Kenneth Pellen said: "One witness has informed us that the boat may have rolled at least once, and caused all the passengers to be ejected from the boat."

Police are using underwater sonar technology to try and locate those that are missing.

They say it is now a search and recovery operation.