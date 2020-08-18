Aerospace company Bombardier has confirmed that more core employee jobs are at risk of redundancy in Northern Ireland.

It comes after the company said 400 core jobs and another 200 agency jobs were at risk in June, following a review of its requirements given current market conditions due largely to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bombardier said it had to downsize and now says it must make a further “downward adjustment” to workforce levels at its site in Belfast.

An additional 95 core employee jobs are now at risk of redundancy.

We deeply regret the impact this will have on our workforce and their families, but it is essential we align our business with current market realities to ensure we have a sustainable long-term future.

A company statement said: “Following our June announcement of a workforce reduction as a result of extraordinary industry interruptions and challenges caused by Covid-19, we have completed another review of our Belfast requirements for all our aircraft programmes.

“In light of additional softening of market demand for the remainder of this year and through 2021, we regret to confirm that we must make a further downward adjustment to our workforce levels.

“The company will be lodging a formal HR1 redundancy notice with the Department for the Economy, following which there will be a 30-day consultation period when we will explore every opportunity to mitigate the number of redundancies.”

Unions have already expressed serious concerns about the future of the aerospace sector in Northern Ireland and the knock-on effect on the wider economy.

Bombardier, a Canadian company that has its headquarters in Montréal, employs 60,000 people – around 3,300 of them in Northern Ireland.

It has previously announced 2,500 job losses, largely in Canada.