Four police officers have been injured trying to stop a dangerous driver in south Armagh on Monday night.

Two officers in a police patrol car were alerted to the manner in which a silver Ford Transit van was being driven in the Finnegans Road area at around 11.45pm.

The driver of the van then rammed the police car, forcing it off the road and leaving the officers with minor injuries.

The van drove on and officers in another police vehicle attempted to stop it, but the van crashed into the police vehicle, lifting it off the ground and injuring those two officers.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences, including handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance. He remains in police custody.

District Commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Jane Humphries said: "Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today.

“We have also had to take two police vehicles off the road so they can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery. There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicles, which is substantial.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who captured footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CW 2343 17/08/20