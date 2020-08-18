Linfield have bowed out of Champions League qualifying after Kirk Millar was sent off in a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw on Tuesday night.

David Healy's side performed well for long stretches of the one-off tie, and had the best chance of the first half when former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc saved well from Mark Stafford's header five minutes before the break.

But the match turned when Millar collected a needless second booking with 74 minutes gone for a late challenge on Luquinhas, and the hosts soon capitalised as substitute Jose Kante fired home from the edge of the area.

Maciej Rosolek then hit the crossbar while Linfield substitute Christy Mazinga saw a late strike come back off the post.