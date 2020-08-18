Another person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has sadly died, according to the Department of Health.

The death occurred outside the last 24-hour reporting period, but had not previously been reported.

It is the third in just over a week and takes the official death total to 559.

Separate figures from the NI Statistics and Research Agency show that the final tally will be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

In the last 24-hour reporting period, 2,895 people have been tested and 41 positive results were returned.

In the last seven days, 298 people have tested positive.

Mid and East Antrim now has the most cases in the last seven days with 78, followed by Belfast with 72.

There are currently four people with coronavirus who have been admitted to hospital in Northern Ireland, but none in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There are seven confirmed outbreaks in care homes and six suspected outbreaks.