Scores of students are now expected to qualify for places at Northern Ireland’s universities after a major climb-down by education authorities over the system to award A-level grades this year.

The results caused an outcry when numerous pupils received lower than expected grades last week.

On Monday, Education Minister Peter Weir announced a turn-around and that pupils would be awarded the higher result out of those predicted by teachers and those produced by computer algorithm.

GCSE results due out this Thursday will now also be down to teachers’ predictions.

Exams had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, while the u-turns over A-levels and GCSEs have largely been welcomed, they will have a knock-on effect.

A-level results are expected to inflate by more than 10% as a result and this is will see a surge of applicants now qualifying for a university place.

The number of NI and EU students that can be taken by both Queen’s University, Belfast and Ulster University is capped by Stormont.

This is because their tuition fees are partially funded by the Department for the Economy. Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said she is working with the Stormont Executive over the pressure on university places.

It is imperative that the university receives clarity on the provision of revised results, and the support that will be provided by government, as soon as possible.

Queen’s University has called for the situation to be given “urgent consideration”.

In a statement, it outlined its “limited flexibility” for some courses and its “genuine capacity restrictions in terms of teaching space, teaching staff and accommodation”.

“The university has limited flexibility with quota controlled courses such as Medicine and Dentistry where restrictions on numbers are externally applied, although as many as possible will be accommodated,” the statement said.

“It is not yet clear if the quota for these courses will be adjusted.”

According to the university, applicants who meet the conditions of their offer for quota controlled courses but cannot be accommodated for the forthcoming academic year will be given an unconditional offer for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Any applicants to quota controlled courses who meet the conditions of their offer but cannot be allocated a place for the forthcoming academic year will be provided an unconditional offer for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The new academic year begins on 21 September, so the university needs this clarity as a matter of urgency so that it can plan effectively for the start of semester,” the QUB statement added.

Ulster University has said it is “actively preparing” for the anticipated additional demand.

“Students are our absolute priority and we will be as flexible as possible in order to accommodate the maximum number of students possible within our existing funding and the additional flexibility already provided by Department for the Economy,” a statement said.

“We are actively preparing for the anticipated additional demand by building in additional places for some of our most popular courses - including Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, Law, Accounting, and Personalised Medicine.”

Additional places and extra resources will be required and I will be working with Executive colleagues to ensure this happens as soon as possible.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said on Tuesday morning that “the consequences of the latest decision on A-levels must be faced up to”.

She added: “Our priority must be the educational interests of our young people.

“I support the universities in their assessment of the extra burdens and requirement that this will place upon them.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged Mr Weir and exams board CCEA to ensure grades are communicated as quickly as possible.

“The delay in adopting this approach has caused stress and anxiety for many young people and their families; it has also caused confusion and delayed the admissions process for universities and colleges,” she said.