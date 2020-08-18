People are being warned to be careful on Northern Ireland's beaches after thousands of lion’s mane jellyfish have washed up on the coast. There are reports of the venomous jellyfish washing up on coastlines on the North Coast and Ards Peninsula recently.

Dr Victoria McCready is a Lecturer in Biological Sciences at Belfast Metropolitan College and wildlife enthusiast. Her PhD research looked at local jellyfish populations.

She explained that the spectacle is quite common at this time of year.

“The lion's mane jellyfish is one of the largest jellyfish species, and is a common visitor to our coastal waters around this time of the year, August to September,” she said.

“The lion's mane jellyfish reproduce in mass gatherings and this is why we see so many of their strandings around this time of the year, all very normal and some years we see larger strandings than others.”

Lion's mane jellyfish is usually found in cold and temperate seas in northern Europe. They appear reddish-brown in colour, and can range in size from 30cm to two metres in diameter, with a long tentacle trail that can have a nasty sting.

Portaferry Coastguard warned members of the public not to touch them after a large stranding at Cloughey, as the tentacles of the species retain their potent sting after the jellyfish has died.

They also warned about the danger to dogs coming into contact with the jellyfish, immediate veterinary attention is advised as anaphylactic reactions are not uncommon.