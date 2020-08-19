Thirty-four more people - out of 2,140 tested - have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

No further related deaths have been reported, after three in just over a week.

The Department’s data shows that there have now been 294 positive tests in the last seven days.

During that time, Mid and East Antrim has seen the most cases with 80, while there have been 72 in Belfast.

Figures are significantly lower for other areas – from 37 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, to just three in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The official coronavirus-related death toll remains at 559, according to the Department of Health figures which relate largely to hospitals.

Figures from the NI Statistics and Research Agency have shown this will be higher when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

There are currently seven people who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

There are no Covid-19 patients currently being treated in intensive care units or on ventilators.

In care homes, there are seven confirmed outbreaks and six suspected outbreaks.

The latest figures come as health experts warn that more restrictions could be put in place in Northern Ireland if the number of cases keep rising.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said a return to lockdown cannot be ruled out, and has urged people to adhere to measures already in place around social distancing, hand washing, and wearing face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as shops and on public transport.