The Economy Minister is facing calls to remove the cap on the number of students which Northern Ireland's universities can accept.

Trade union NIC ICTU has urged Diane Dodds to make the move after Education Minister Peter Weir reversed the decision which saw thousands of A-level grades reduced from teacher estimates.

This is expected to see significantly more students qualify for places at the Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University.

The number of NI and EU students both universities can take is capped by Stormont as their tuition fees are partially funded by the Department for the Economy.

NIC ICTU has pointed out a cap on university places in England has been withdrawn.

The union tweeted: "NI students should not be let down or forced to attend university outside of NI if their desire is to go to university here.

"If the cap is not lifted this will not just impact on this current cohort but will have an impact for a number of years. This be felt for years to come."

On Tuesday, Queen's urged the department to give "urgent consideration" to the fact student numbers are "likely to significantly exceed the cap", while Ulster said it is "actively preparing" for the anticipated additional demand.

Ms Dodds said she is working with colleagues on the Stormont Executive to secure additional places and extra resources for the universities.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy tweeted he is "happy to work with Executive colleagues to identify the necessary resources to achieve this".