A house has been left signicantly damaged following an arson attack in Co Londonderry.

It happened in the Crawfordsburn area of Maghera in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Five people were inside their home when the accelerant was poured on the front door of the house and set alight.

Following this, a car was also set on fire.

While police say "significant damaged" was caused to the front of the property, no-one was physically harmed during the attack.

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "Thankfully the five occupants of the house were left unharmed during an incident which could have had disastrous consequences.

“It is understood a man described as being 6 foot tall wearing light coloured bottoms and a grey hoodie was seen in the area at the time and officers believe he may be able to assist with enquiries."