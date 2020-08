Up to eight whales have washed up alive on a beach in Co Donegal.

The Northern Bottlenose Whales were spotted at Rossknowlagh on Wednesday morning.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say the mammals swim in deep waters and were "likely distracted by loud noises."

They've asked people to stay away from the beach.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the group say the animals are alive but stressed with high breathing rate.

The bodies are set to be removed on Thursday.