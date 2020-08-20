Fifty-one more positive coronavirus cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period - out of 3,403 individuals tested – according to the Department of Health.

According to the latest data, there have been 298 cases in the last seven days.

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the official total at 559.

However, data from the NI Statistics and Research Agency has shown that tally will be higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

Mid and East Antrim remains the area with the most cases in the last seven days (79) – just ahead of Belfast (77).

The Fermanagh and Omagh area continues to fare best, with due two cases recorded in seven days.

There are currently 10 people who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

None of them are being treated in intensive care or on a ventilator.

In care homes, there are eight confirmed outbreaks and six suspected outbreaks.