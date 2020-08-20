BTec results have been pulled just hours before students in Northern Ireland were set to find out their grades.

The exams body, Pearson, told schools and colleges not to publish level 1 and 2 results in the vocational qualifications to give them more time to recalculate grades to "address concerns about fairness".

It comes as thousands of GCSE students here await their results.

Teachers' estimates will be awarded to candidates unless the computer algorithm which produced the centralised score gives a higher grade.

It follows a u-turn by Education Minister Peter Weir on how grades were calculated.

Mr Weir originally defended statistical modeling, saying his department had set out a "fair and credible" system.

GCSE students in England and Wales will also be given estimates by their teachers.