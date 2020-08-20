After Coleraine having a second half goal ruled out in their Europa League game against La Fiorita, James McLaughlin’s 89th minute effort has given them the crucial win.

It was looking like extra time was on the cards at the Showgrounds on Thursday night.

But Oran Kearney’s side just managed to grab the late winner.

The Bannsiders now take on Maribor in Slovenia in the first qualifying round next week.

It comes after Glentoran also sealed their place in the next round with a home win over HB Tórshavn.