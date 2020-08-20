A Robbie McDaid goal has proved enough to see Glentoran through in their Europa League preliminary round game against HB Tórshavn at the Oval.

Mick McDermott’s side, having recently lifted the Irish Cup, went on to claim their first European win in nine years on Thursday night.

McDaid struck late in the first half to provide what was to prove the winning goal in the 1-0 victory.

The Glens now take on Motherwell at Fir Park in the first qualifying round next week.

Meanwhile, Coleraine have also made it through to the Europa League next round after a home win over La Fiorita.