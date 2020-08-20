A man is still in hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a house in Forkhill in south Armagh on Wednesday evening.

The incident, which happened in the Michael McCreesh Park area, was reported to police by the NI Ambulance Service just after 7.15pm.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment – where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released unconditionally.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101.”