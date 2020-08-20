Anti-terrorism police have searched offices of the republican political party Saoradh in four locations across Northern Ireland, as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA.

Detectives searched properties in Belfast, Londonderry, Dungannon and Newry on Thursday.

PSNI Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “The properties were searched under TACT (terrorism) legislation as part of Operation Arbacia, a community safety operation.”

The New IRA is a large dissident republican group which has targeted police officers.

A gunman from the armed group shot journalist Lyra McKee dead while she observed a riot in Londonderry in April last year.

The searches come after nine people were arrested earlier this week as part of an MI5 and PSNI operation against the New IRA.