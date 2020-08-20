Four suspicious objects have been found at the centre of security alerts in south and north Belfast.

Police say a number of homes have been evacuated and motorists are advised to avoid affected areas.

Officers are attended the scenes at Lavinia Square and the Ormeau Road in south Belfast, and Lepper Street and Victoria Parade in the north of the city.

Speaking about the alerts in the Lower Ormeau area, Sinn Féin councillor John Gormley said those responsible had “absolutely nothing to offer our society”.

“Two suspect devices have been left at houses in the Lower Ormeau Road,” he said.

“The area is currently sealed off while the PSNI continue to deal with the situation.

“I have been liaising with local residents and community groups to provide maximum support to those residents who have been evacuated from their homes.”

Mr Gormley added: “This was a senseless act and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers.

“It comes at a time when people are already dealing with very stressful situations.”

The Botanic councillor further appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.