A weather warning remains in place for Northern Ireland until the early hours of Friday, after winds of over 60mph were recorded as Storm Ellen hit the UK and Ireland.

While Ellen has moved on, another low pressure system to the west of Ireland will be causing more windy weather over the next few days.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been experiencing power cuts due to the gales.

“The impact from Storm Ellen was always going to be across mainly Northern Ireland and some western coasts, with much of the UK getting away with not seeing any severe weather,” Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond said.

Gusts of more than 60mph were recorded in both Fermanagh and Magilligan in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Thursday.

In the Republic of Ireland, “exposed southern coasts” were said to be worst hit.

Gusts of 89mph were recorded at Roches Point, according to forecasters.

Met Éireann has weather warnings in place until about 5am on Friday.