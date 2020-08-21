A man and two children have died after the car they were in plunged into water in county Donegal.

Gardaí in Buncrana were alerted to an incident of a car in the water at Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Donegal on Thursday night.

Gardaí say the car was travelling from Muff towards Quigley's Point when the driver lost control.

The vehicle then skidded across the road and down the embankment, before plunging into the water.

The male driver, 49, and two children - a 14-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl - were fatally injured. A female passenger, 45, managed to escape the car to find help.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of the man and two children were subsequently taken from the water and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from Muff towards Quigley's Point between 10pm and 10.30pm on Thursday night to get in contact.