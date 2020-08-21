There have been seven deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the week from 8 to 14 August, according to the NI Statistics and Research Agency.

The latest weekly data from NISRA puts the death toll for the region at 866.

Of that total, 52.5% occurred in hospitals, 40.5% in care homes, 0.9% in hospices, and 5.9% at residential addresses or other locations.

The 359 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate facilities.

Over the last 20 weeks, 1,048 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland.

According to NISRA, people aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.9%) of all deaths and 80% of Covid 19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 14 August.

Meanwhile, the latest daily statistics from the Department of Health, which relate largely to hospital settings, have shown no further coronavirus-related deaths.

Twenty more people - out of 2,135 - have tested positive.

There are currently 10 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital – none of them are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

Belfast has overtaken Mid and East Antrim as the area with the most cases.

There have been 71 in Belfast in the last seven days, and 67 in Mid and East Antrim.

Restrictions have been tightened again in Northern Ireland, in response to the spread of Covid-19, with the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors reduced.