Four adults and a child have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Coleraine.

It happened in the Thornlea Drive area on Saturday morning.

Police said a dark-coloured car pulled up to the house before a number of men got out and fired the shots, damaging several windows.

The vehicle then drove off.

"There were five people in the house, four adults and a child, when the gun attack was carried out and it is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injuries, or worse today,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident reportedly happened just before 12.20am.

A short time later, it was reported that two cars were on fire, one at Ballindreen Road and one at the Ballygawley Road and Mullaghinch Road in Aghadowey.

"At this time all three incidents are being linked, and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack,” police added.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.