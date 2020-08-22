Two police stations have been closed after eight officers tested positive for Covid-19 in Co Antrim, the PSNI says.

The tests were carried out following reports of a number of officers feeling unwell, according to a statement from the police service on Saturday.

Antrim and Newtownabbey police stations have been closed to conduct a deep clean.

The Police Federation said more than 50 police officers are in isolation, and a welfare hub is in operation to support those affected.

Meanwhile in its daily update, the Health Department said there have been a further 71 positive tests for coronavirus.

The department says 276 people have tested positive in the past seven days, while the total number of positive tests stands at 6,647.

The PSNI says it is taking "appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance" after the officers tested positive.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd explained: "Following reports of a number of officers from Antrim Station being unwell, these officers have undergone testing for Covid-19.

"At this time, eight of these officers have tested positive for the virus.

"We have undertaken, and we will continue to undertake a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the issue.

"This includes the closure of both Antrim and Newtownabbey stations in order to conduct a deep clean."

ACC Todd continued: “Colleagues from across the district are also self-isolating and will undergo testing for Covid-19 tested.

“I want to reassure the public that we have plans in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and our communities safe.

“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with our healthcare partners."

Police Federation Chairman Mark Lindsay said: “It is essential that for the welfare of officers and the public, any signs of this disease must be tackled at the earliest opportunity.

"A welfare hub is in operation to support our colleagues at this time. Everything possible will be done to support the officers who are affected.

"This outbreak in Antrim and Newtownabbey stations once again shows the extent to which officers put themselves at risk protecting society as a whole.

“Strenuous tracking and tracing are being conducted.

"In the meantime, our thoughts are with the officers who have the disease and I would like to wish them a speedy recovery."