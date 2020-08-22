A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport in connection with a police investigation into the activities of the New IRA, and brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

The PSNI said the 62-year-old, who resides in Scotland, was detained on Saturday under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Following the arrest, officers from Police Scotland searched a property in Edinburgh.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a 62-year-old man at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

“The man, who resides in Scotland and was arrested as part of Operation Arbacia, has been brought to Northern Ireland and is currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned.

“There are now a total of 10 people arrested as part of Operation Arbacia. Two of them have been charged and appeared in court this morning.”