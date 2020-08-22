A man aged in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Belfast.

It follows reports of a group of people fighting in the street in the Orchard Street area overnight.

Police said they found the man on the ground after arriving at the scene, and he was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to the back.

A woman aged in her 20s was also taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault on police and possession of a blade, and he remains in police custody at this stage.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, police said she remains in custody at this time.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.