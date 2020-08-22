Two men have been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act as part of a police investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The 26-year-old from Lurgan and 50-year-old from Londonderry are both due to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.

Police said the 26-year-old is charged with five offences: membership of a proscribed organisation; directing terrorism, preparatory acts of terrorism; conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The 50-year-old is charged with three offences: membership of a proscribed organisation; directing terrorism; and preparatory acts of terrorism.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said the charges come as part of "Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA".