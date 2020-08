A number of homes have been evacuated due to a security alert in Lurgan.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious device in the Tarry Drive area on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are at the scene. A number of residents have had to leave their homes while our officers work to make the area safe.

“There may be some traffic congestion in the general Kilwilke Road area, so motorists should use an alternative route, if possible.

“There are no further details at this time.”