Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Crossmaglen.

He was found lying on the Blaney Road with head injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency crews attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are working to establish how the man, aged in his 40s, came to sustain his injuries.

"Firstly, I want to offer my condolences to the man's family at this difficult time,” said Detective Inspector Michael Winters.

“We have made a number of enquiries to date and we would appeal to anyone who has information to please get in touch.

“In particular, we would strongly urge the driver and any passenger/s of a dark-coloured car that is reported to have been at the scene at around 4.40am to call us.

"We would also encourage anyone who may have been travelling on this road between midnight and 5am to check their dash cam footage.

“If you have information call us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Police added that the Blaney Road is closed to allow officers to conduct their enquiries.