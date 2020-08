Co Londonderry boy Dara McNicholl has secured a spot in the final of The Voice Kids UK.

The 13-year-old from Moneyneena wowed the judges in Saturday's semi-final by performing a version of Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares to You.

It received a standing ovation, while judge and mentor Paloma Faith described Dara's signing as a "pure beauty".

He will now compete with George, Justine and Victoria in next weekend’s final.