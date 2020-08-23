Police have been granted more time to question a man who was arrested as part of an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The 62-year-old was detained at Heathrow Airport on Saturday and brought to Belfast.

The PSNI on Sunday said detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have been granted a 48-hour extension by the court to question him.

It comes as two 49-year-old men, who were arrested on 18 August as part of the same investigation, remain in custody following the granting of a 36-hour extension on Saturday.

Ten people in total have been arrested as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing police investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Of the 10, seven people have been charged with terrorism offences.

Two people appeared in court on Saturday and five people are due to appear in court on Monday.