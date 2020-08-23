Sixty police officers are self-isolating and undergoing testing for Covid-19, the PSNI says.

It comes after it emerged on Saturday that eight officers had tested positive, leading to the closure of Antrim and Newtownabbey stations.

In an update on Sunday, ACC Alan Todd said the number of officers who have tested positive for coronavirus “has not increased”.

He went on: “However, the number of officers who are currently self-isolating and undergoing testing for Covid-19 has increased from 51 yesterday to 60 officers today.”

ACC Todd said the two stations “will remain closed to the public until further notice”.

He said this will be kept “under constant review”.

The assistant chief constable added: “In line with public health guidance, we are taking all appropriate steps to address and manage the issue.

“While we hope to return frontline officers to their duties in the coming days, our officers’ health and welfare is of paramount importance and we will ensure they return to duty when it is safe to do so.

“Once again, I would like to reassure the public we have appropriate plans in place across the district to provide a service to the community and keep people safe."