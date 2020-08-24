Police investigating the circmstances surrounding the death of a man in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, say they are treating it as a suspected hit and run crash.

The man who died has been named as 40-year-old Michael Kirk from Co Monaghan.

He was found lying on the Blaney Road in the early hours of Sunday with head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man presented himself to police on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time.”

Police are appealing for information.

"I am keen to trace the last movements of Michael on the night of Saturday, 22 August and the early hours of Sunday, 23 August,” continued the detective inspector.

“Did you see him in the town of Crossmaglen or walking along the Blaney Road?

"I would also like to trace the movements of a blue Audi 6. Did you see this vehicle at any time on Saturday, 22 or Sunday, 23 August, do you have any dashcam footage that could assist us with our enquiries?

"If you have information call us on the non-emergency number 101."