A partially-constructed, "improvised heavy-duty weapon" has been found following police searches in Lurgan.

It was discovered during a planned search operation at the Lord Lurgan Park on Sunday, as part of investigations into dissident republicanism.

Police said using a public park "to store such items is is irresponsible".

They added that it "demonstrates a complete disregard for the members of this community, including many families and young children who use this park for recreation".

Police appealed for anyone who has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the park to come forward via the non-emergency number 101.