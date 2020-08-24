A ninth person has been charged with terrorism offences as part of a police investigation into the New IRA.

The 49-year-old man from Dungannon is due in court on Tuesday.

Police said he faces charges including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

Eight people have already appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court following 10 arrests as part of Operation Arbacia.

One person remained in custody on Monday evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said the “investigation did not start last week and it will not end this week”.

She described Operation Arbacia as “a longer-term investigation that will look into every aspect of the activities of the New IRA in its entirety”.

ACC Gray went on: “Previous investigations have shown time and time again we have seen the New IRA does not care who it hurts or what it destroys.

“They do not care about the communities they come from – they care for no one. They are reckless, manipulative and they exploit.”