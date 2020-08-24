The mother of a brother and sister killed when their car plunged into Lough Foyle described how they were found in each other’s arms.

Geraldine Mullan was speaking during the funeral of her husband John and their two children.

All three died in the tragic accident at Quigley's Point in Co Donegal last week, after their car skidded across the road and plunged into the Foyle.

John Mullan, who was 49, lost his life along side six-year-old Amelia and 14-year-old Tomas.

Mourners lined the streets of Moville to pay their respects as the funeral took place on Monday.

Geraldine, who had escaped the wreckage of the car, said her children had a special bond.

“He was the best big brother until the end because when they found them, Amelia was in Tomas’s arms,” she said.

“So for that Tomas, I thank you for minding my dearest Amelia until the end.

“And my dearest John, I thank you for being with them because I know that’s where you’d want to be, looking after our two rascals.”