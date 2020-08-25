Face coverings will be required in corridors and communal areas in post-primary schools in Northern Ireland.

Updated guidance was issued by Education Minister Peter Weir on Tuesday evening.

The minister said it follows further advice from the chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor.

The move will come into effect on 31 August when schools return on a full-time basis.

Peter Weir said: “I am recommending that pupils and teachers wear a face covering in corridors and other communal areas of post-primary schools from next week when schools return full-time.

“In terms of school transport, the advice remains the same, that we strongly recommend that all pupils wear a face covering on all dedicated school transport including buses and taxis where it is appropriate for them to do so.

“I will continue to keep all guidance in respect of education settings under review in light of the latest medical and scientific advice."