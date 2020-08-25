There have been reports of flooding in parts of Northern Ireland after Storm Francis swept in overnight.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the region for high winds and heavy rain on Tuesday.

Residents in the Shima Road area of Newcastle, Co Down, are battling flood water after the River Shinma burst its banks.

The Fire Service is using a rescue boat to take some people from their homes and sand bags are being provided.

In a tweet, the Fire Service said: "We are currently dealing with several flooding incidents in the Bryansford area of Newcastle.

"Our Specialist Rescue Team, Flooding Rescue Team and local crews are in attendance.

"The Flooding Incident Line number is 0300 2000 100."

Meanwhile police said the Drum Road in Cookstown, near the Teebane crossroads, is impassable due to flooding.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Ballyhanwood Road in Dundonald, Co Down, has been closed after a tree fell on power cables in the storm.

In west Belfast, a fallen tree at Old Golf Course Road led to Blacks Road being closed for a time, however it has now been removed.

Police said no-one was injured.

The PSNI has also advised motorists of "substantial flooding" on the Upper Malone Road close to Lady Dixon Park in south Belfast.