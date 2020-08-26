Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has apologised unerservedly after facing criticism over comments about a compensation scheme for victims.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Foyle representative claimed the Troubles pension would "discriminate, criminalise and exclude".

The comments were met with anger from victims’ groups, as well as unionists and the SDLP.

In a statement, Ms Anderson said: "I apologise unreservedly for the hurt and offence caused by my tweet to people who suffered serious harm during the conflict here.

"My comments were clumsy, were not directed at them and it was never my intention to cause them any hurt.

"All victims of the conflict deserve acknowledgement of their pain and loss and I support them in their efforts to get their pension."